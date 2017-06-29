Trump Takes Break From Trying to Throw 22 Million People Off Health Care to Lob Misogynistic Insults

On Thursday morning, after hundreds of people marched outside the Capitol to protest Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump focused his attention on launching a nasty attack on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” branding hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as “psycho” and “crazy.”

The president’s tweetstorm was particularly cruel towards Brzezinski. Describing her as “low I.Q. Crazy,” he claimed she had been “bleeding badly” from plastic surgery during a previous visit to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

While the hosts enjoyed a friendly relationship with Trump for a good portion of the presidential campaign, since taking office, the show has been largely critical of the president’s behavior and policies.

After CNN recently retracted a report concerning Trump and Russia, the president’s obsession with disparaging the media gained new traction this week.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Here is Brzezinski’s response following Trump’s personal attack: