CBO: Mitch McConnell’s Latest Health Care Bill Would Leave 32 Million More Uninsured

The Congressional Budget Office offered a quick analysis of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.)’s latest plan to end Obamacare Wednesday afternoon—and its conclusions are damning.

McConnell’s “new” bill is essentially the same as one Republicans passed—and President Barack Obama vetoed—in 2015, just with the dates moved forward two years. But CBO doesn’t see any real difference between the two: 17 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 if Republicans pass McConnell’s bill compared to the current law; that number would rise to 32 million by 2026.

Meanwhile, premiums would skyrocket, jumping 25 percent more next year than under the current law, and eventually costing people double in 2026, compared to if the GOP left Obamacare alone.

McConnell’s latest bill, at least for the moment, doesn’t stand much chance of passing: multiple senators have said they won’t vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan in hand.

Read the full CBO report below: