People Everywhere Are Trashing Trump’s “Election Integrity” Commission

The White House on Thursday released 112 pages worth of emails sent to the Trump administration’s new “election integrity” commission, which recently requested all 50 states submit detailed voter information, including social security numbers, personal addresses, and more, in order to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Critics say the task force, which is being spearheaded by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, is nothing more than an unprecedented effort aimed at suppressing the vote in future elections. Voting experts have long concluded incidents of election fraud in the United States are vanishingly rare. President Trump has claimed falsely that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the election, offering no evidence to back this assertion.

Based on the overwhelmingly derisive comments left for the commission, the public appears to largely agree with its critics. Here are some of the standouts:

“This commission is a sham and Kris Kobach has been put on it expressly to disenfranchise minority voters. I am ashamed that my taxpayer dollars are being used for such purposes.”—Charlie Ticotsky

“Is this where we file complaints about the guy who lost the election but still became president?”—John Butler

“I wholeheartedly support California’s decision not to send you the voter data you requested. Your lack of integrity and refusal to acknowledge basic facts undermines our democracy.”—Bob Worobec

“Just fuck off already you shit-stain on democracy.”—CB

“I pay the government a boat load of taxes, so you work for me. I think you are doing a terrible job. Explain yourself.”—Diane Hallinen

“Quit screwing around with voter suppression!”—Gary Weidner

One email recommended the commission investigate goatse—an infamous internet meme featuring a naked man posing in an unsavory fashion.

The emails are well worth reading in full. Check out all 112 pages below: