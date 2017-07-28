Reince Priebus is out as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, the president tweeted on Friday. John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, will replace him.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The news comes amid a tumultuous week for the White House, following very public displays of infighting among the president’s senior aides. White House staff members reportedly found out about Priebus’ removal by also reading Trump’s tweets.