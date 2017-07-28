Trump Replaces His Chief of Staff

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly will replace him.

Inae OhJul. 28, 2017 5:01 PM

Aude Guerrucci/ZUMA

Reince Priebus is out as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, the president tweeted on Friday. John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, will replace him.

The news comes amid a tumultuous week for the White House, following very public displays of infighting among the president’s senior aides. White House staff members reportedly found out about Priebus’ removal by also reading Trump’s tweets.