Trump’s First Non-Fox News TV Interview in 2 Months Could Not Have Been Softer

In his first televised interview since May not on Fox News, President Trump sat down with the controversial televangelist Pat Robertson. For a little context, in the past Robertson has said same-sex marriage “doesn’t bring forth anything except disease, apparently, and suffering,” and he has described the “feminist agenda” as something that “encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians.”

So as soon as the interview with the host of The 700 Club begins, it’s clear that Robertson is going to give the commander in chief one of his toughest grillings. “I’m so proud of everything you’re doing,” Robertson gushes at the start of the segment, which aired Thursday.

The 25-minute-long interview with Robertson is one of less than a handful that Trump has given since news broke that his son, Donald Trump Jr., knowingly met with a Russian lawyer who was offering to share incriminating information on his father’s opponent Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. was told the lawyer was acting on behalf of the Russian government, which was offering the information as part of its support for his father’s campaign. Robertson, though, doesn’t even mention the bombshell news.

Here’s a quick look at some of the lowlights that came out of the televangelist’s mouth:

“It looks like to me lowering the corporate tax to get us in line with the rest of the world is, again, a no brainer. Can you get that one through?” “I’d like to make a prediction. If you get healthcare and tax reform, you’re guaranteed another 4 years in office if you want it.” “I appreciate so much what you’re doing. By the way, the evangelicals of America voted 83 percent in the last election for you. I want you to know there are thousands of thousands of people praying for you all the time and holding you up.” “You met for the first time face to face with Vladimir Putin. George Bush had once said he stared into his soul and came away satisfied. What do you think, can we trust him?” “There seems to be a visceral hatred of you in the part on the left, and they won’t quit. Does it bother you?”

You can watch the hard-hitting interview below.