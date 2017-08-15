After Charlottesville Car Attack, Trump Retweets Image of CNN Reporter Struck by Train

Apparently still seething from his press conference Monday where he was forced to finally condemn white nationalists by name, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to retweet two ill-advised posts: The subject of the first is a bit unclear, but it described either the president or disgraced former sheriff Joe Arpaio as a fascist, while the second featured a meme of a speeding train striking a CNN journalist. Both of the president’s retweets have since been deleted.

The first retweet, which was responding to a Fox News story that reported Trump is considering pardoning Arpaio, was possibly accidental. The meme he retweeted, however, fits squarely with Trump’s signature bashing of the mainstream media. It comes just days after Heather Heyer was killed in the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a suspected white supremacist rammed a vehicle through a crowd of counter-protesters.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

On Monday, Trump bowed to intense pressure from both sides of the aisle to directly denounce hate groups in the wake of the Charlottesville violence. Shortly after the press conference concluded, Trump lashed out at CNN‘s Jim Acosta and called him “fake news.”