Heather Heyer’s Mother Just Delivered a Powerfully Dignified Eulogy

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, was killed in a car attack on Saturday while she was protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Wednesday, Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, delivered a powerful eulogy at her daughter’s memorial in Charlottesville. Bro’s address was a call to action, urging the crowd not to let her daughter’s death be in vain. Quoting from her daughter’s Facebook profile, she said, “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.”

“If I’ve got to give her up, we’re gonna make it count,” she said, to applause. Watch the highlights of her eulogy above.