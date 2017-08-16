Trump Shuts Down Manufacturing Council Before More CEOs Abandon Him

Donald Trump’s connections to the business community are disappearing after the president failed to clearly denounce white supremacists following the protests in Charlottesville. A string of CEOs have disavowed associations with the president this week, forcing Trump to disband several groups of business advisers to the White House.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that for every CEO leaving his Manufacturing Council he had plenty to take their place. A day later, he changed his mind. On Wednesday, Trump announced on Twitter that he was ending both the Manufacturing Council and his Strategic and Policy Forum.

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump’s decision to eliminate the Manufacturing Council comes after eight CEOs and labor leaders quit in the wake of Trump’s half-hearted condemnation of white supremacist protests in Charlottesville. Twitter users were quick to compare the cancellation to a preemptive breakup.

Is this like breaking up with someone before they can break up with you? https://t.co/pmaGChvgP5 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 16, 2017