Christopher Cantwell, the vocal white supremacist featured in VICE News Tonight‘s Charlottesville documentary, showed a different side of himself after he realized that law enforcement had issued a warrant for his arrest. Cantwell recorded a video that quickly circulated on social media, showing him crying in fear that the police might hurt him.

Cantwell told Vice News Tonight, “We’re not non-violent. We’ll fucking kill these people if we have to.” In the video he recorded, which begins with a show of all the guns in his possession, he says to any officers who might see the video, “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.”

He does not mention that black and brown people, of whom he wants to rid the country, feel this fear on a regular basis.

Watch below: