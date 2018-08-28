Trump Falsely Claims Google Is “Rigged” Against Him

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

In a pair of early morning tweets on Tuesday, President Donald Trump complained that Google News’ algorithm is “rigged” against him and threatened to address what he claims is an unfair bias that hurts conservatives.

The tweets appeared to suggest that the president had arrived at the conclusion by possibly googling himself. It’s more likely, however, that he picked up the talking point and 96 percent statistic from a Monday night Fox News segment.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

The tweets are only the most recent examples of Trump’s longstanding theory that the media is biased against him. In 2017, he similarly claimed that Facebook along with the New York Times and Washington Post—two of his most frequent “fake news” targets— had always been “anti-Trump.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed Trump’s assertions and suggested that both liberals and conservatives “are upset about ideas and content” that undermine their political ideologies.

Even Trump’s favorite media platform has not been exempt from his attacks. Last month, the president accused Twitter of “shadow banning” Republicans.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

In response, Google released a statement rejecting allegations that its algorithm is used to “set a political agenda.”