Kyle Rittenhouse, Killer of Two, Cheers as Supreme Court Ends Bump Stock Ban

Gun rights activist Kyle Rittenhouse wants you to know that he’s very pleased with the Supreme Court, after the justices on Friday overturned a federal ban on bump stocks—devices that are attached to semi-automatic firearms to make them shoot as quickly as machine guns.

Bump stocks were banned under the Trump administration with bipartisan support after a shooter in Las Vegas used one to spray more than 1,000 rounds into a crowd at a concert, murdering 60 people and injuring hundreds more. As gun control groups and families of mass shooting victims mourned the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the 21-year-old Rittenhouse went online to share his own thoughts: “Time to go celebrate and buy a bump stock!” he wrote on X.

Time to go celebrate and buy a bump stock! https://t.co/VGLsyNLuHI — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 14, 2024

Rittenhouse became famous in 2020, when he was 17 and fatally shot two Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin. He was acquitted during a criminal trial and now lives in Texas. This month he got a new job as an outreach director for the group Texas Gun Rights, which also took to X after the Supreme Court ruling—to troll. “Next step: Make America Full-Auto again!” the group commented on a post by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control nonprofit, after Everytown warned that the justices’ decision had “put countless lives in danger.”

Next step: Make America Full-Auto again! 💪 — Texas Gun Rights (@TXGunRights) June 14, 2024

Though the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives banned bump stocks under the Trump administration, Donald Trump said Friday night that he vowed to “fully uphold” the Second Amendment, and that the court’s decision should be respected. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, urged Congress to pass a better law that would ban bump stocks once and for all. “Send me a bill and I will sign it immediately,” he wrote on X.