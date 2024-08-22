Guess Who’s Being Weird to Tim Walz’s Son

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Wednesday night, Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, addressed the Democratic National Convention. Unsurprisingly, cameras cut to Walz’s family—his wife, Gwen, his daughter, Hope, and his son, Gus.

A few weeks ago, Walz spoke to People about his son Gus, including his life with a non-verbal learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and clinical anxiety. It is not clear how Gus’ symptoms affect him, but some people with ADHD experience sensory overload, which could make an environment like the DNC even more overwhelming. (This year, as the 19th reported, the DNC has made noise-cancelling headphones available for those with noise-sensory issues.)

During his father’s speech, Gus was emotional —normal for anyone proud of a parent’s big moment, whether they are neurodivergent or neurotypical. On social media, the right’s response to Gus’ expressions and emotions has been really weird: just go to any replies to videos featuring Gus at the event. Even Ann Coulter chimed in with a tweet she then deleted:

"To prove that people like me aren't the weird ones, I — a 62 year-old woman — am going to bully a 17-year-old for crying out of love for his father" pic.twitter.com/DEcSTNVeMv — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) August 22, 2024

In another since-deleted tweet, talk radio host Jay Weber tried to parody Tim Walz, tweeting, “Meet my son Gus. He’s a blubbering bitch boy. His mother and I are very proud.” Weber later said that he deleted his tweet after learning that Gus was disabled—he just meant to attack a 17-year-old boy for being emotional.

Jay Weber has since deleted this post, but sinking to the level of calling the disabled minor son of Tim Walz a “blubbering bitch boy” is definitely one of the most heinous things I have ever encountered on this site.



Do better

@JayWeber3 @newstalk1130 pic.twitter.com/j3pB96loOJ — Kid Riles (@kid_riles) August 22, 2024

This isn’t even the sole moment of right-wing weirdness about people with disabilities being spotlighted at the convention. On Monday, the right also attacked Brian Wallach, co-founder of ALS nonprofit I Am ALS, who spoke at the DNC and lives with the condition.