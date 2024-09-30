Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) has said a lot of wild things since former President Trump announced him as his running mate back in July.

Since it may all seem like a chaotic blur in retrospect, we took it upon ourselves to highlight some of his past falsehoods, stances, and general absurdities before his Tuesday night debate against Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.)—especially since the CBS moderators will not be fact-checking the candidates in real time.

If you have been living under a rock for the past few months, a) smart move, and b) here are some of Vance’s greatest (worst?) hits to know before he and Walz face off:

You may, of course, also hear some half-truths or even straight-up falsehoods from Walz during the debate. Vance is likely to repeat the claims he has already been making that Walz lied about his military record (the truth is more complicated) and about his family’s use of IVF (Walz has clarified his family used intrauterine insemination, another type of fertility treatment). As one of my former editors used to say, “everybody lies”—particularly, I would add, politicians.

The thing to keep in mind, though, is that the two campaigns facing off in November do not lie at anywhere near the same rate or with the same level of significance. Trump, of course, has continued falsely claiming that he won the 2020 election—a lie that Vance has also amplified, despite the fact that more than 60 court cases have found otherwise. After Vance helped spread the racist lie about Springfield, Trump repeated it during his first debate to the more than 67 million viewers who watched; Springfield subsequently received bomb threats and had to evacuate schools and its city hall, while the local Haitian population was left reeling and in fear.

And the lie about Springfield was not the only one Trump told during his first face off with Harris: According to CNN, he lied 30 times in total; Harris, on the other hand, once.