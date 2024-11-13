3 minutes ago

“First Buddy” Elon Musk Is Already Pissing Everyone Off at Mar-a-Lago

The tech billionaire has reportedly outstayed his welcome.

Evan Vucci/AP

Elon Musk’s election bets paid off the instant Donald Trump was reelected. But, even as the richest man in the world sits on the edge of enormous political power, Musk can’t seem to escape the essential fabric of his being: a deeply unlikable personality.

According to multiple reports, Musk is everywhere you turn at Mar-a-Lago, from the resort’s gift shop to nearly every meeting and meal with president-elect Trump. That constant presence has also extended to social media, where Musk calls himself the “First Buddy” and appears in photos with Trump’s grandchildren. All this, paired with the tech billionaire’s apparent inability to keep an opinion private, has proven so overbearing, that NBC News reports Trump insiders are fed up with Musk’s relentless efforts to force what they see as a personal agenda.

Such descriptions aren’t exactly surprising to anyone who has been forced to pay attention to Musk’s antics over the years; the tech billionaire is as known for his wealth as he is for his rabid, trolling behavior.

But while Trump appears intent on rewarding Musk for his enthusiastic backing in the 2024 election, such early reports of irritation within Trump’s circle—already infamous for its infighting and toxicity—don’t bode well for Musk’s standing. One quote from NBC appears to at least hint at such shaky ground:

“He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” one source said, adding that Musk is “sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen.

“He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one.”

Another source told Politico that “Elon is getting a little big for his britches.”

Time will tell if Trump gets tired of a billionaire try-hard hanging on too long, especially if that billionaire continues injecting himself into every corner of the next administration. But the president-elect is a notoriously mercurial man—and I struggle to think of anyone more profoundly irritating—and unfunny—than Elon Musk.

DONALD TRUMP & DEMOCRACY

Mother Jones was founded to do journalism differently. We stand for justice and democracy. We reject false equivalence. We go after stories others don’t. We’re a nonprofit newsroom, because the kind of truth-telling investigations we do doesn’t happen under corporate ownership.

And we need your support like never before, to fight back against the existential threats American democracy faces. Fundraising for nonprofit media is always a challenge, and we need all hands on deck right now. We have no cushion; we leave it all on the field.

It’s reader support that enables Mother Jones to report the facts that are too difficult, expensive, or inconvenient for other news outlets to uncover. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

