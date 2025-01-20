2 hours ago

Video: Here’s What Trump’s Most Faithful Fans Want to See Next

Thousands are attending giddy (and freezing) MAGA celebrations. We joined them.

Donald Trump stands on a podium in front of a stadium of people.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to thousands at his Make America Great Again Victory Rally on January 19 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/ZUMA

The weather in Washington, DC, has plunged into the 20s, with a 40 percent chance of snow showers—and a 100 percent chance of bumping into someone who voted for Donald Trump. Our DC bureau chief, David Corn, bundled up against the chill and braved the slushy queues to speak with ecstatic Trump supporters who began attending a series of celebrations in the capital yesterday. The events were moved indoors to protect against the extreme cold.

Last night, thousands of MAGA faithful packed into the Capital One Arena for an inauguration eve event. David joined the lines.

While in line, David interviewed die-hard Trump supporters about their reasons for backing the president-elect. Among them was Andrew Williams, who praised Trump for not being like the other GOP war hawks. But what about Trump’s proposed military annexation of Greenland? David asked.

He also watched—and recapped—Trump’s victory rally, which included a long segment about Jesus from a duo of women who call themselves “Girls Gone Bible.”

This post will be updated with dispatches from the day. Stay tuned.

