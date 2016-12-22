Donald Trump Has a Brilliant Media Strategy

Like everyone, I'm often snarky about Donald Trump's social media addiction, but I have to admit it works wonders. Today's two tiny tidbits about Israel and our nuclear arsenal produced these top-of-the-site headlines from the New York Times (left) and the Washington Post (right):

Trump's press strategy since the election has had two parts. Part one: refuse to talk to the press, so they're starved for news. Part two: dribble out tiny, often ambiguous tweets once or twice a day on subjects of his choosing. This guarantees that he gets precisely the headlines he wants.

If he announced these things at a press conference, he'd have to take questions, and there's no telling where that would lead. If he gave a speech, the press would highlight whichever parts it felt like. But by tweeting, he leaves reporters no choice. It's the only presidential news they've got, and it's on one specific subject, so that's what they have to write about.

Pretty smart, isn't it?