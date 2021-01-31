2 hours ago

So Long, And Thanks For All the Pixels

After 12½ years at Mother Jones, this is finally it: my last blog post. This has, literally, been a dream job, getting paid to do something I’d be happy to do for free. (Which I’m about to prove by continuing to do it for free now that I can afford to.) It’s been a blast the whole time and it’s lasted far longer than I ever had any right to expect.

In addition to everything else, I especially want to thank my two main editors. Monika Bauerlein was my primary editor for the first seven years, always providing light but sneakily incisive suggestions for my magazine pieces. I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned this, but I especially want to thank her for her editing of my piece on lead and crime. It’s the most important piece I ever wrote for MoJo and her edits were instrumental in improving a number of weak spots in my initial draft.

After Monika was named CEO in 2015, Clara Jeffery took over primary editing duties on my magazine pieces. To this day I don’t know for sure how much difference that made, since Clara and Monika seem to be joined at the hip, but Clara pushed me to write several of my best pieces. I think I argued with Clara more than I did with Monika, but her edits and questions always forced me to think about what I really wanted to say and whether there was a better way to say it.

I hope everyone sticks around and continues reading Mother Jones, which is not just a great magazine but also a different kind of magazine that covers more than just the usual turf of political reporting. Of course, I also hope you’ll continue reading me. Starting on Monday morning, you can find me here.

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

