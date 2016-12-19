Help Me Understand the Republican View on Russia's Election Hacking

Just for the record, I want to make sure I understand something:

During the presidential campaign, Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans promised to raise hell if President Obama responded aggressively to Russia's interference in the election.

Now that the election is over, Republicans are bashing Obama for not having a more aggressive response to a ruthless cyberattack by a hostile foreign power. It's yet another example of Obama's fecklessness on the foreign stage.

Do I have this right? Just curious.