Help Me Understand the Republican View on Russia's Election Hacking

Dec. 19, 2016 2:31 PM

Just for the record, I want to make sure I understand something:

  • During the presidential campaign, Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans promised to raise hell if President Obama responded aggressively to Russia's interference in the election.
  • Now that the election is over, Republicans are bashing Obama for not having a more aggressive response to a ruthless cyberattack by a hostile foreign power. It's yet another example of Obama's fecklessness on the foreign stage.

Do I have this right? Just curious.

