Help Me Understand the Republican View on Russia's Election Hacking

Just for the record, I want to make sure I understand something:
- During the presidential campaign, Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans promised to raise hell if President Obama responded aggressively to Russia's interference in the election.
- Now that the election is over, Republicans are bashing Obama for not having a more aggressive response to a ruthless cyberattack by a hostile foreign power. It's yet another example of Obama's fecklessness on the foreign stage.
Do I have this right? Just curious.