Tom Arnold Says He Has Video of Trump "Using the N-Word, Using the C-Word"

Here's a story I'd kind of like to believe:

Actor Tom Arnold is making waves with recent claims that he has outtakes from "The Apprentice" that feature President-elect Donald Trump using inflammatory language...."When the people sent it to me, it was funny," Arnold said, explaining that hundreds of people have seen the footage that was sent around years ago as a Christmas video. "He wasn't going to be president of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair using the N-word, using the C-word, calling his son [intellectually disabled]," Arnold said. ...."If that had gotten released, it absolutely would have finished him," [Dori] Monson told Arnold. Arnold disagreed. "I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, matter-of-factly saying this stuff, I think they would have liked him more for being politically incorrect," said Arnold.

Arnold says that the folks who originally made the video got cold feet when they were asked to release it during the campaign: "They were scared of his people. They're scared they'll never work again," said Arnold. "There's a $5-million confidentiality agreement."

OK, sure, but if it was sent around as a Christmas video and hundreds of people have seen it, it's hard to believe that one of those hundreds didn't quietly leak it. This is Hollywood, after all, and I think we can assume that 90 percent of the folks on the distribution list were Hillary supporters. And surely at least a few dozen happened to keep their copy lying around.

So call me skeptical. But on the off chance it's for real, let's get it out there! Surely there's some Democratic billionaire who will promise to make good on any settlement if Trump sues.