Chart of the Day: Our Planet Continues to Fry

There's just not much to say about this. We now have the official number for 2016, and it was yet another record-setting year for global warming. Here's the latest set of Arctic temperatures:

The green line is where we'd normally be. The red line is where we are: about 15°C higher than usual. Total sea ice extent is now about 3 million square kilometers less than normal.

However, 2017 will probably be a little cooler than 2016 thanks to the end of our latest El Niño, so I'm sure the climate deniers will be back in the saddle a year from now. In the meantime, we continue to fry.