Donald Trump Demands an Apology From You

Jan. 16, 2017 2:55 PM

Just out of curiosity, I did a quick check to see how many people/organizations Donald Trump has demanded an apology from since he began his campaign. The answer is 21:

  • Intelligence chiefs
  • Cast and producers of Hamilton
  • Mika Brzezinski
  • The media
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  • CNN
  • Wall Street Journal
  • Vicente Fox
  • Mark Halperin
  • Hillary Clinton
  • Rachel Maddow
  • Chuck Todd
  • Chris Christie
  • The liberal media
  • The Washington Post
  • Carly Fiorina
  • Fox News
  • Tom Llamas
  • Charles Krauthammer
  • John McCain
  • Univision

For a guy who never apologizes himself, he sure does demand a lot of apologies from others, doesn't he?

