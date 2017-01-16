Donald Trump Demands an Apology From You
Just out of curiosity, I did a quick check to see how many people/organizations Donald Trump has demanded an apology from since he began his campaign. The answer is 21:
- Intelligence chiefs
- Cast and producers of Hamilton
- Mika Brzezinski
- The media
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- CNN
- Wall Street Journal
- Vicente Fox
- Mark Halperin
- Hillary Clinton
- Rachel Maddow
- Chuck Todd
- Chris Christie
- The liberal media
- The Washington Post
- Carly Fiorina
- Fox News
- Tom Llamas
- Charles Krauthammer
- John McCain
- Univision
For a guy who never apologizes himself, he sure does demand a lot of apologies from others, doesn't he?