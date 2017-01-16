Donald Trump Demands an Apology From You

Just out of curiosity, I did a quick check to see how many people/organizations Donald Trump has demanded an apology from since he began his campaign. The answer is 21:

Intelligence chiefs

Cast and producers of Hamilton

Mika Brzezinski

The media

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CNN

Wall Street Journal

Vicente Fox

Mark Halperin

Hillary Clinton

Rachel Maddow

Chuck Todd

Chris Christie

The liberal media

The Washington Post

Carly Fiorina

Fox News

Tom Llamas

Charles Krauthammer

John McCain

Univision

For a guy who never apologizes himself, he sure does demand a lot of apologies from others, doesn't he?