Here's a Quick Reference Explainer of Trump's Inner Circle
With the announcement of son-in-law Jared Kushner as "senior advisor to the president," the inner circle of Donald Trump's White House has now taken shape. For those of you who want to understand the role each member plays, here's a quick reference:
- Jared Kushner = Rasputin
- James Flynn = Dick Cheney
- Reince Priebus = H.R. Haldeman
- Steve Bannon = Louis Howe
- Mike Pence = Cardinal Mazarin
- Kellyanne Conway = Baghdad Bob
- Sean Spicer = Ron Ziegler
- Mick Mulvaney = David Stockman
Any questions?