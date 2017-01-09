Here's a Quick Reference Explainer of Trump's Inner Circle

With the announcement of son-in-law Jared Kushner as "senior advisor to the president," the inner circle of Donald Trump's White House has now taken shape. For those of you who want to understand the role each member plays, here's a quick reference:

Jared Kushner = Rasputin

James Flynn = Dick Cheney

Reince Priebus = H.R. Haldeman

Steve Bannon = Louis Howe

Mike Pence = Cardinal Mazarin

Kellyanne Conway = Baghdad Bob

Sean Spicer = Ron Ziegler

Mick Mulvaney = David Stockman

Any questions?