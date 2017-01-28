Judge Grants National Stay Preventing Removal of Green Card Holders Being Detained at Airports

Earlier today the ACLU filed a motion for an emergency stay against President Trump's immigration order as it applies to green card holders. The hearing was held in New York in front of federal judge Ann Donnelly:

Judge: "Apparently there is someone they are putting on a plane. Back to Syria. Irreparable harm?" — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017 Judge Donnelly "The stay is granted!" — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017 4 factors have been met: Irreparable harm established, likelihood of success on merits, no harm to govt. Likelihood of class cert. — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017 Judge: "Class is pretty well defined as outline in the papers - otherwise would be reviewing stays for a hundred people" so stay is national — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017 Lawyers applaud after hearing "the stay is national." #JFKTerminal4 pic.twitter.com/eLV9ECfzom — Katie Zavadski (@katiezavadski) January 29, 2017

This is a very partial victory. It applies to green card holders and others with legal residence status who are on US soil but are being detained in airports. They cannot now be sent back to their home country. However, the refugee ban stays in place, and the overall entry ban for those from seven Muslim countries also stays in place. Those who are overseas are—for now, anyway—still banned from entering the US, even if they are green card holders.