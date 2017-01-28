Judge Grants National Stay Preventing Removal of Green Card Holders Being Detained at Airports

Jan. 28, 2017 9:02 PM

Earlier today the ACLU filed a motion for an emergency stay against President Trump's immigration order as it applies to green card holders. The hearing was held in New York in front of federal judge Ann Donnelly:

This is a very partial victory. It applies to green card holders and others with legal residence status who are on US soil but are being detained in airports. They cannot now be sent back to their home country. However, the refugee ban stays in place, and the overall entry ban for those from seven Muslim countries also stays in place. Those who are overseas are—for now, anyway—still banned from entering the US, even if they are green card holders.

