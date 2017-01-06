Donald Trump spent the morning tweeting about the passion of his supporters; Arnold Schwarzenegger's lousy ratings on Celebrity Apprentice compared to "ratings machine DJT"; his meeting with Anna Wintour and an upcoming meeting with the Condé Nast editors; and the fact that Mexico won't be paying for the wall after all.

Wait. What's this about the wall? Well, Trump may have said "Mexico will pay for it" about a million times, but it turns out that if you look carefully at the back side of his "Contract With the American Voter," he promises to introduce the End Illegal Immigration Act during his first hundred days. Here it is:

Fully-funds the construction of a wall on our southern border with the full understanding that the country Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such wall.

So you see, he was perfectly clear about this all along. You just had to read the fine print. Congress will pay for the wall and then we'll send Mexico a bill, payable on net 30 terms. This fits well with the Republican plan to "repeal and delay" on Obamacare. Apparently we're going to delay everything except those tax cuts for the rich. Those will be passed post-haste. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they're made retroactive to redress the rich for the suffering they've endured during Obama's term in office.