No More Busts! Please?

Can we please have a moratorium on Republican grousing about busts? For eight years they whinged about Obama removing a Churchill bust from the Oval Office, even though there was already another Churchill bust up in the residence. Eight years! Now the White House is in high dudgeon about a Time correspondent who mistakenly told a pool reporter that Trump had removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office. The Time correspondent corrected himself within half an hour, reached out to everyone who had passed along the bad information, and apologized repeatedly. But Trump bellyached about it the next day, Sean Spicer followed up with further griping, and today Kellyanne Conway claimed that she was getting death threats because of the false report.

Death threats! Because of the MLK bust.

Enough. No more busts. Just give it a rest, folks, OK?