Obamacare Is Slightly More Popular Than It Used To Be

We've seen a bunch of recent polling that shows an uptick in support for Obamacare now that the prospect of gutting it has become more real. However, as with any polling, you can get a better picture of what things really look like if you aggregate all the polls. Here is Pollster's aggregate for Obamacare approval:

There has been an upward trend over the past six months of about five points or so. The rise since Donald Trump's election has been a little less than two points. Technically, then, Obamacare is "more popular than ever," but not by a lot.

Hopefully this trend will continue, but for now it's not something to hang our hats on. We're far better off hammering Republicans on specific features of Obamacare that truly have very high support: the pre-existing conditions ban, the cap on out-of-pocket payments, the tax credits, the Medicaid expansion, etc. That's most likely where the battle will be won or lost.