Who the Hell Is Running Things at the White House?

This is nuts:

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security determined that President Trump's immigration order didn't apply to green card holders.

Later on Friday, Steve Bannon overruled them and said it did.

Saturday night, DHS confirmed that the order applied to green card holders.

Today, chief of staff Reince Priebus apparently overruled Bannon and said it didn't apply to green card holders after all.

Who are Bannon and Priebus speaking for? Neither one of them has the authority on their own to issue these directives. DHS Secretary John Kelly has the authority. Whoever's running the Department of Justice has the authority. Donald Trump has the authority. When are we going to hear from one of them?