Chart of the Day: The Supreme Court Over the Past 70 Years

Christopher Ingraham at Wonkblog pointed me to an interesting bit of data yesterday. It's the Martin-Quinn measure of how the Supreme Court tilts over time, and apparently it's widely accepted as reasonably accurate. Here it is for the entire postwar period:
There are two fascinating nuggets here:
I suppose this is old news to veteran court watchers, but it's new to me. Has Kennedy really shifted that much over his career? And is he now generally left of center? If so, does this have anything to do with the effect of Sotomayor and Kagan joining the Court in 2009-10? It sure looks like it.