Check Out Kellyanne Conway's Version of an Apology

Just to follow up on last night, here is Kellyanne Conway's apology for telling the nation about the "Bowling Green massacre" on prime time TV last night. It's a masterpiece:
On @hardball @NBCNews @MSNBC I meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" as reported here:— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
https://t.co/nB5SwIEoYI
READ: Bowling Green Terrorists: Al Qaeda in KY: US May Have Let 'Dozens' of Terrorists Into Country as Refugees https://t.co/nB5SwIEoYI— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
NBC reporter texted me at 632am re:a diff story; never asked what I meant on @Hardball b4 slamming me on @TODAYshow Not cool,not journalism— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
1/2: Honest mistakes abound. Last night, prominent editor of liberal site apologized for almost running a story re: tweet from fake account— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
2/2: yet won't name him, attack him, get the base 2 descend upon him. Same with MLKJr bust fake story. It's called class, grace, deep breath— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017
Just an honest mistake! What she meant to say, apparently, was this:
Two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green terrorists.
This makes no sense, of course. The two Iraqis were the masterminds behind the two Iraqis? Please. So here's Conway's version of a mea culpa:
Mission accomplished! Millions of people have now heard about the Bowling Green massacre. Conway has, technically, admitted she was wrong, so the media won't bother following up and virtually no one will hear that no such massacre took place. You'd think that would be victory enough, but just for good measure she then attacked a reporter and told the world what a wonderful, gracious person she is. What a pro.