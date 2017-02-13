The Dead Pool - Special Michael Flynn Edition

My previous post ("Michael Flynn Is In Big Trouble") was either an example of spectacularly good timing or spectacularly bad timing. I'm not sure which. In any case, just as I clicked the Publish button, an alert popped up on my screen telling me that Michael Flynn had resigned. Thank God. The man was a paranoid nutcase, and National Security Advisor is the last place in the world for a nutcase.

The real reason Flynn resigned, of course, is that he lied about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. There's no official reason yet, though. I imagine it will be something like I'm confident I did nothing wrong, but I don't want to be a distraction during this critical time.

Question: Will the investigation continue? There's still a question of how much Trump knew about all this, after all. Second question: Where will Flynn end up? The Heritage Foundation? Infowars? Working for RT? At CNN as a national security analyst? We'll have to wait and see.

UPDATE: Here is Flynn's resignation letter. No real reason given except that he "inadvertently" provided Mike Pence with "incomplete information" due to "the fast pace of events." Really? A National Security Advisor who has a hard time handling the fast pace of events? That's really not a position for someone who's easily flummoxed.