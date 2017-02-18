Gossip of the Day: What's the Deal With KT McFarland?

It's a weekend. How about some gossip?

contact says, Just was told Trump told KT McFarland to pick her new boss. She named Bolton. see where this goes — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 18, 2017

contact earlier said the personnel disagreement btw Adm. Harward & Trump was centered on McFarland. KT is very close to the Trump family — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 18, 2017

Apparently David Petraeus has withdrawn his name for consideration over the same issue as Robert Harward. He wants control over NSC personnel, but Trump refuses to give up McFarland as deputy. Given the fact that McFarland hasn't held a government post in over 30 years and is wildly unqualified to be the #2 person on the National Security Council, there must be some strangely tight bond between the two to account for Trump keeping her even though it's preventing him from appointing his preferred candidates to the #1 spot.

OTOH, we also know that Trump doesn't like John Bolton's walrus mustache. Would he demand that Bolton shave it off as a requirement of the job?