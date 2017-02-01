In Israel, It's Build, Build, Build

In Israel, it's a new era:

Israel approved 3,000 more housing units in the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, the largest number in a wave of new construction plans that defy the international community and that open a forceful phase in the country’s expansion into land the Palestinians claim for a future state.

Emboldened by the new Trump administration and internal battles at home, Israel announced plans for the new units in about a dozen settlements a week after approving 2,500 homes in the West Bank and 566 in East Jerusalem.

....Mr. Trump seems not to share former President Barack Obama’s opposition to the settlements....[Husam Zomlot, strategic affairs adviser to Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority] said that Mr. Netanyahu was using this time of political transition in the United States to test how the new administration’s stance might differ from that of Mr. Obama. The Israeli prime minister is to meet with Mr. Trump in Washington on Feb. 15.