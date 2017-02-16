My Job Just Got a Lot Easier

Donald Trump held a remarkable press conference today—about which more later—but first I have to thank him. Here's an exchange with NBC's Peter Alexander:

ALEXANDER: You said today that you had the biggest electoral margin since Ronald Reagan, 304, 306 electoral votes. But President Obama had 365.... TRUMP: Well, I'm talking about Republicans. ALEXANDER: George H.W. Bush, 426 when he won as president. So why should Americans trust you? TRUMP: Well no, I was given that information. I don't know, I was just given—we had a very, very big margin. ALEXANDER: I guess my question is why Americans should trust you when you use information... TRUMP: Well, I don't know, I was given that information. I was given—I actually, I've seen that information around.

This is great! I mean, I write for a magazine, and let's face it: fact checking is a pain. I know my fellow writers will back me up here. I suppose it's good for readers, who want accurate information, but it's a huge time sink for us content creators. Next time, my conversation will go like this:

FACT CHECKER: You say in your article that hippos are the largest mammals. Are you sure? ME: I don't know, I was given that information. They're really big. FACT CHECKER: And mice are the smallest? ME: I've seen that information around.

This is going to make my job a lot easier. Thanks, Mr. President!