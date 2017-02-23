Quote of the Day: The Information You Want Is Not Available, Informationally Speaking

From Colonel Pat Ryder, an Air Force spokesman, on President Trump's claim that he had saved $1 billion on the development program for a new Air Force One:

To my knowledge I have not been told that we have that information.

Roger that. Ryder added that reporters would have to ask the commander-in-chief to clear this up. Unsurprisingly, Bloomberg reports that a White House spokesman "didn’t respond to repeated inquiries about Trump’s comments."