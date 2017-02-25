Tom Perez Wins Race for DNC Chair

The election for DNC chair is over, and Tom Perez won:

What do you call it when you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results? Oh yeah: the Democratic Party. #DNCChair — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) February 25, 2017

Sigh. This is so ridiculous. I know that Keith Ellison was the "Bernie guy" and Perez was the "Obama/Hillary guy," but it's nuts that this got turned into some kind of ideological showdown. Not only are Ellison and Perez about equally progressive, but DNC chair isn't a policy position anyway. It's a fundraising and managerial position. I didn't really care one way or the other between the two because I have no idea which of them is a better manager and fundraiser.

In any case, thank goodness that Ellison and Perez themselves are grownups. Perez, in what was obviously a prearranged move, immediately offered Ellison the deputy chair job, and Ellison accepted:

Perez and Ellison traded lapel pins... pic.twitter.com/HvZFOyMg2C — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 25, 2017

This strikes me as the best of all outcomes. Democrats get to keep Ellison in Congress, and hopefully Perez will give him some real authority at the DNC. Better two high-profile guys there than one.

Besides, national-level purity contests are stupid. Democrats are fine at the national level. It's every other level that they suck at. Anybody who spends any time or energy continuing to fight over some national standard of progressiveness at the DNC is just wasting everyone's time. From a party standpoint, state and local races are all that matter for the next couple of years.