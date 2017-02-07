Trump Accidentally Makes Support of Civil Asset Forfeiture Administration Policy

The latest from our president:

Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn't like



Trump: "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career." pic.twitter.com/75y3t9zc54 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 7, 2017

Actually, Trump was obviously joking about destroying the nameless senator's career. The real scandal is what the conversation was about:

SHERIFF: A state senator in Texas was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we can receive that forfeiture money. TRUMP: Can you believe that?

The target here was probably Konni Burton:

Before the 85th Texas Legislative Session formally opened on Tuesday, state lawmakers had already filed a handful of bills that would curb or strike down the law enforcement practice known as civil forfeiture, which allows law enforcement officials to seize assets from those suspected, not charged or convicted, of involvement in criminal activity. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, has her name on the most comprehensive of the lot. Senate Bill 380 was pre-filed on Dec. 20 and would reform asset forfeiture laws to prohibit the state of Texas from taking an individual's property without a criminal conviction, in most cases. ....Burton's bill aims to make sure the possessors of that property, or cash in many cases, are actually criminals and the property related to actual crime before the cops have the right to seize it....Predictably, opposition to such bills comes mainly from law enforcement agencies that seize cash and stand to gain from the sale of seized property.

This demonstrates the problem with Trump's shoot-from-the-hip style.1 My guess is that he has no idea what civil asset forfeiture is and has no real opinion about it. If, say, Trump had been in a meeting with a few senators, and Bob Goodlatte had remarked that "police can seize your money even if you weren't convicted of a crime," Trump probably would have reflexively answered, "Can you believe that?" Instead, a sheriff said it was a bad thing related to Mexicans, so Trump automatically agreed with him. That means it's now official Trump administration policy.

Sad. But then again, Jeff Sessions is a huge fan of civil asset forfeiture and all the corrupt incentives it creates, so he probably would have gotten Trump on board one way or another. It's yet another big win for the working class.

1One of the problems, anyway.