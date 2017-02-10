Trump's Immigration Order Has Made Him More Popular

A couple of weeks ago I said we'd need to wait a couple of weeks to see how President Trump's immigration order affected his favorability rating. Well, those couple of weeks are up. Here's how he's doing:

Trump was already on a post-inauguration upward swing, and his immigration order seems to have kept it going. He's gained more than three points of favorability since he announced it—and that's despite the chaos surrounding the rollout and the near-daily revelations of other incompetence on his part. Buckle up.