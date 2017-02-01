Watch Donald Trump "Celebrate" Black History Month

February is Black History Month and Donald Trump is all over it:

Here is the full clip. Decide for yourself if Trump knows that Douglass has been dead for over 100 years. I could go either way. pic.twitter.com/EQZUhI1Xrq — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) February 1, 2017 Donald Trump's remarks on Martin Luther King, Jr.'s role in black history are extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/FVxtzvbGse — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 1, 2017

Question: Is Trump really as ignorant and contemptible as he seems? Or is this deliberate on this part, a wink to his white base that he doesn't take this stuff seriously and is only reciting his lines because he has to?