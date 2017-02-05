Your Final Trump Weirdness For the Day
Some early moves by Trump officials have given hints about their priorities — and raised concerns within the administration.
....According to one U.S. official, national security aides have sought information about Polish incursions in Belarus, an eyebrow-raising request because little evidence of such activities appears to exist. Poland is among the Eastern European nations worried about Trump's friendlier tone on Russia.
Read the story for more. Either somebody knows something the rest of us don't, or else those somebodies are stone crazy. Do they really think Poland is sending troops into Belarus?