British Prime Minister Is Latest To Be Pissed Off at Donald Trump

The Trumpies just don't know when to quit:

The White House has tried to soothe an angry Britain after suggesting that President Barack Obama used London’s spy agency to conduct secret surveillance on President Trump while he was a candidate last year. ....Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, spoke with Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to Washington, on Thursday night to try to smooth over the unusual rupture between the United States and its closest international ally. The White House said it would issue a statement later on Friday morning. The flap started when Mr. Spicer, in the course of defending Mr. Trump’s unsubstantiated accusation that Mr. Obama had ordered the future president’s phones tapped last year, read from the White House lectern comments by a Fox News commentator asserting that the British spy agency was involved. Andrew Napolitano, the commentator, said on air that Mr. Obama had used Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, the signals agency known as the GCHQ, to spy on Mr. Trump.

It's like I said yesterday: Trump needs to get it through his head that he's now the president of the United States. It's not Rosie O'Donnell he's feuding with anymore. When he tosses off random crap because he's bored and wants attention—and then refuses to back down because Donald Trump never backs down—he wastes everyone's time and risks far more than just his own tattered reputation.

The result so far is that the Senate is investigating; the House is investigating; the conservative media is running around making up more crap to defend Trump's original crap; the White House communications shop is spending time desperately trying to research spin to back up their boss; and the prime minister of Great Britain is pissed off. All because Trump got bored one morning. What a cock-up.