Chart of the Day: NATO Spending 2009-2016

I got curious about NATO spending today. We know that most NATO countries don't come close to meeting their goal of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense, and we know that past presidents have all urged them to spend more. Have they at least done that? Nope:

By my reckoning, only six of the 22 countries that are below the 2 percent goal spend more on defense today than they did in 2009: Luxembourg, Norway, Romania, Turkey, Latvia, and Lithuania. I guess we'll see how President Trump does at fixing this.