Donald Trump Is Always Right: A List

As a public service, here are all the things Donald Trump has been right about:

Sweden Anthony Weiner NATO not focusing on terrorism Brexit Election being rigged against Bernie Sanders Obama "wiretapping" him Three million illegal votes Thousand of Muslims celebrating on 9/11 Beating Hillary Clinton Donna Brazile Ted Cruz's father1 British spying1 NATO not paying its bills Jobs statistics

Not bad, Mr. President! Maybe you could whisper in my ear who the next Super Bowl champ is going to be. I promise not to tell anyone.

1Special Trump exemption: It doesn't matter if he was right because he was just quoting other people.