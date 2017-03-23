Donald Trump Is Always Right: A List
As a public service, here are all the things Donald Trump has been right about:
- Sweden
- Anthony Weiner
- NATO not focusing on terrorism
- Brexit
- Election being rigged against Bernie Sanders
- Obama "wiretapping" him
- Three million illegal votes
- Thousand of Muslims celebrating on 9/11
- Beating Hillary Clinton
- Donna Brazile
- Ted Cruz's father1
- British spying1
- NATO not paying its bills
- Jobs statistics
Not bad, Mr. President! Maybe you could whisper in my ear who the next Super Bowl champ is going to be. I promise not to tell anyone.
1Special Trump exemption: It doesn't matter if he was right because he was just quoting other people.