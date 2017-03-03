Friday Cat Blogging - 3 March 2017

Just as I thought that Hilbert and Hopper had given up on sleeping with each other, suddenly they've decided to occupy the pod together. This mostly happens when Hopper gets in the pod and then Hilbert asserts his ownership rights1 by jumping on top of her. In the past, Hopper would usually just vacate. It wasn't worth the trouble of staying. But lately she's been holding her ground. For at least a little while each day, the pod is just an adorable mound o' cats.

1In fairness, it is his pod, by right of tenancy. Hopper never really liked the pods that much, but Hilbert has been a faithful pod companion on my desk ever since we brought him home.