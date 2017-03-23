Friday Is D-Day For the Republican Health Care Bill

From Politico:

President Donald Trump is demanding a vote Friday in the House on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said. If the bill fails, Trump is prepared to move on and leave Obamacare in place, Mulvaney said.

This makes sense on a whole bunch of levels:

As a threat against conservatives: Vote for the bill or else Obamacare stays around forever and it's your fault.

As a boredom minimizer: I doubt very much Trump himself cares one way or the other about health care, and he's probably tired of all boring technical talk that surrounds it (EHBs, continuous coverage, age bands, etc. etc.). He also instinctively understands that the whole thing is a shit show that's making him more and more unpopular.

As politics: The current debacle has shown that there's just no sweet spot acceptable to both moderate and conservative Republicans. Why keep beating yourself up over it?

As revenge against liberals: Trump has said that 2017 is the year Obamacare unravels. He will now do everything he can to make that come true, and there's a fair amount he can do.

As substance: It frees up time for taxes and trade, things Trump is more interested in.