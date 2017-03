Poor Donald. The other kids are always picking on him:

Hmm.

"If it's off by one-hundredth of a percent, I end up getting Pinocchios." --Trump https://t.co/niULexmOBz pic.twitter.com/4OszqOw9fV — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) March 22, 2017

This is from the guy who repeatedly said the real unemployment rate was 42 percent.