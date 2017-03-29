Is It Really Illegal to Make Undercover Recordings in California?

I Am Still Not A Lawyer, and I don't want to go too far down this rabbit hole, but I've gotten a fair amount of pushback to my post last night suggesting that the folks who did the undercover Planned Parenthood videos shouldn't be prosecuted. The pushback takes two forms. First, they're horrible people who did horrible things. Second, California law requires consent from both parties for any kind of recording, and they broke that law. They should pay for this.

As to the first, I agree that they did horrible things and endangered people. But that's not what they're charged with. As to the second, California law (link here) is not as clear-cut as you might think:

2) There is an exception for entities "either public or private", investigating "suspected illegal activity or other misconduct." pic.twitter.com/LBE5iVouox — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 29, 2017

If a real live California attorney with specific experience in this area wants to chime in, I'm all ears. For now, though, no matter how much I loathe what they did, I don't like the idea of prosecuting people for political activities unless their violation of the law is very serious and very clear. This is neither.

Criminal prosecution of secret recordings is rare in California, and I'd just as soon keep it that way. There's a huge amount of prosecutorial discretion involved in this case, and that's a recipe for political retaliation against ideas we don't like. That's where I get off the train.