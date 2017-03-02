The chaos around Jeff Sessions continues today, with just about everyone now calling for Sessions to recuse himself in the investigation of ties between Trump and Russia. But not quite everyone:

Devin Nunes, complaining about attention to Flynn/Kislyak calls, threatens to investigate reporters who talk to Russian embassy. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 2, 2017

Um, say what? You might want to rein it in a little, Devin. Let's move on to one of your colleagues, shall we?

Rep. Adam Schiff says Comey wouldn't tell House Intelligence Committee members who was being investigated re: Russia. Wouldn't say why. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 2, 2017

Schiff now being asked if he has faith in his (and Nunes') own investigation. He doesn't really answer. Remarkable. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 2, 2017

Schiff says HPSCI needs confidence that IC is briefing it on all relevant issues. "At this point, that's very much in question." Wow. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 2, 2017

And this from Jake Tapper:

Senior administration official says White House learned of Sessions’ contacts with Russian ambassador from press reports — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2017

This sounds just like the Flynn affair. We have some chats with the Russian ambassador. We have denials of those chats. We have the discovery of those chats. And we have the White House saying that they were unaware of the chats.

I'm really not sure that President Trump can afford to fire a second top aide for lying to him about talking with the Russian ambassador, but the alternative is to let this thing continue to drag out. Jeff Sessions is now officially toxic.