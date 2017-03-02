Jeff Sessions Is Now Officially Toxic

Mar. 2, 2017 1:24 PM

The chaos around Jeff Sessions continues today, with just about everyone now calling for Sessions to recuse himself in the investigation of ties between Trump and Russia. But not quite everyone:

Um, say what? You might want to rein it in a little, Devin. Let's move on to one of your colleagues, shall we?

And this from Jake Tapper:

This sounds just like the Flynn affair. We have some chats with the Russian ambassador. We have denials of those chats. We have the discovery of those chats. And we have the White House saying that they were unaware of the chats.

I'm really not sure that President Trump can afford to fire a second top aide for lying to him about talking with the Russian ambassador, but the alternative is to let this thing continue to drag out. Jeff Sessions is now officially toxic.

