Here's another long-exposure shot of a freeway. It's better! I found an overpass (Bear St.) with no fencing, so that eliminated the blurry diagonal stripes. I got there at the right time, which produced a more interesting picture. And the overpass was less shaky and allowed the use of a tripod since there was no fencing in the way.

Who knows? Maybe #3 will be even better when I get around to it.