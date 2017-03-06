Trump Amps Up the Racial Demagoguery Yet Again

One of the most infamous sections of Steve Bannon's Breitbart News was "Black Crime." It was exactly what it sounds like. Then Bannon went to Washington DC to work for the president, who promptly announced a program to highlight victims of immigrant crime. Today, we get this:

Curious. New Trump order requires US govt to compile and make public the number of "honor killings" in the US. pic.twitter.com/m4S7WkRVBN — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) March 6, 2017

The racial demagoguery from the Trump administration just keeps coming and coming. Granted, racial demagoguery is as American as apple pie, but have we had a president in recent memory who was happy to be so blatant about it? It's hard to put into words how disgusting this is.