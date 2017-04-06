168 Hours of Syria Policy in the Trump Administration
Let's roll the tape on the past few days:
Last Friday: Sean Spicer confirms remarks by Secretary of State Tillerson that Trump is OK with leaving Bashar al-Assad in power in Syria. "There is a political reality that we have to accept," he says.
Tuesday: Trump learns the downside of haphazard policy changes driven mostly by a desire to be different from Obama. Assad, feeling more secure after learning the United States accepts his leadership of Syria, launches a chemical attack on rebels in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
Wednesday: Trump, apparently shocked to find out that Assad is a butcher, says Assad has "crossed many, many lines."
Today: Trump tells reporters about Assad, "I guess he's running things, so something should happen." Tillerson translates this into English: "It would seem there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people."
Later today: We learn that the Pentagon is preparing recommendations for military action in Syria.
A few minutes after that: Regime change is once again official policy. "Those steps are underway" for the US to lead an international effort to remove Assad.
So in the space of a week, we've gone from Assad can stay to Assad must go to let's bomb Syria. This is quite the crack foreign policy team we have in Washington these days.
I can hardly wait for Trump to launch a bombing campaign for a few days—something that's a routine favorite of US presidents—and then declare it a massive, game-changing retaliation, "something that's never been done before." But at least that would be better than something that really was a game changer. Just remember: whatever John McCain recommends, do the opposite.